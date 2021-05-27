Doug Emhoff campaigns with Democrat in New Mexico contest

Aside from this being Emhoff’s first campaign travel for a candidate, it’s one of his first forays into campaign politics for the Biden administration; the president and Harris have stayed away from political events since taking office. Emhoff, however, joined new Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison for his first virtual fundraiser in March.

He is otherwise a prolific surrogate for the Biden administration, frequently traveling to sell the president’s COVID-19 relief plan and his infrastructure proposal to the American public.

Emhoff visited an Indigenous community in northern New Mexico earlier this year as part of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign. On Thursday, he again touted vaccines.

Republican candidate and state Sen. Mark Moores in a statement described Emhoff’s latest visit as a photo opportunity, saying that he should have instead visited with local law enforcement about persisent crime in the heart of the district and should have talked with the families of victims.

Emhoff was scheduled to stop by an early voting location Friday to wrap up his campaign swing for Stansbury.