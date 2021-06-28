 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doug Emhoff to visit Bryce Canyon National Park this week
0 Comments
AP

Doug Emhoff to visit Bryce Canyon National Park this week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is planning to visit Bryce Canyon National Park in southern Utah this week as part of a tour through southwestern states, the White House announced Monday.

Emhoff will be visiting the park on Friday as part of a Biden administration tour to celebrate the country's progress against COVID-19. Emhoff's visit comes as many U.S. states continue to experience lagging vaccination rates.

No additional details about his visit were immediately available.

First lady Jill Biden also announced Monday that she and Emhoff will tour a vaccination site in Houston on Tuesday and another vaccine clinic at a middle school in Phoenix on Wednesday. Biden's office said the trips are intended to highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize outreach efforts.

Biden visited Salt Lake City in May and spoke at a middle school where she thanked teachers for their work during the pandemic and stressed the Biden administration’s commitment to investing in education.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland visited southern Utah in early April as she prepared to submit recommendations on whether to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to downsize the Bears Ears National Monument and Grand Staircase-Escalante.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump org's legal team meets with prosecutors

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias
National Politics

US troops in Syria attacked after airstrikes on militias

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. troops in eastern Syria came under rocket attack Monday, with no reported casualties, one day after U.S. Air Force planes carried out airstrikes near the Iraq-Syria border against what the Pentagon said were facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups to support drone strikes inside Iraq.

+9
Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target
National Politics

Falling short: Why the White House will miss its vax target

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Standing in the State Dining Room on May 4, President Joe Biden laid out a lofty goal to vaccinate 70% of American adults by Independence Day, saying the U.S. would need to overcome “doubters” and laziness to do it. “This is your choice,” he told Americans. "It’s life and death.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News