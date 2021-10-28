 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Douglas County Election Commissioner Kruse reappointed

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse will stay in office for at least another four years.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he had reappointed Kruse to another term. Kruse was first named to the post overseeing the county's elections in 2016.

Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties are the only ones in Nebraska where election commissioners are appointed by the governor, because their populations are greater than 100,000. The appointed commissioners are then required to appoint a deputy from the opposite political party.

In every other Nebraska county, elections are run by county clerks or someone within their office.

Kruse had previously worked as a funeral director in Omaha and as an unclaimed property administrator for the state treasurer's office. He was also active in Republican politics, serving as treasurer for former state Sen. Beau McCoy's 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

United States issues its 1st passport with 'X' gender marker

DENVER (AP) — The United States has issued its first passport with an “X” gender designation, marking a milestone in the recognition of the rights of people who do not identify as male or female, and expects to be able to offer the option more broadly next year, the State Department said Wednesday.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change

Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — ExxonMobil’s chief executive said Thursday that his company “does not spread disinformation regarding climate change″ as he and other oil company chiefs countered congressional allegations the industry concealed evidence about the dangers of global warming.

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

California's unemployment fraud reaches at least $20 billion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has given away at least $20 billion to criminals in the form of fraudulent unemployment benefits, state officials said Monday, confirming a number smaller than originally feared but one that still accounts for more than 11% of all benefits paid since the start of the pandemic.

Watch Now: Related Video

Baby pudu charms visitors at German zoo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News