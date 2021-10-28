Douglas County Election Commissioner Kruse reappointed

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse will stay in office for at least another four years.

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he had reappointed Kruse to another term. Kruse was first named to the post overseeing the county's elections in 2016.

Douglas, Lancaster and Sarpy counties are the only ones in Nebraska where election commissioners are appointed by the governor, because their populations are greater than 100,000. The appointed commissioners are then required to appoint a deputy from the opposite political party.

In every other Nebraska county, elections are run by county clerks or someone within their office.

Kruse had previously worked as a funeral director in Omaha and as an unclaimed property administrator for the state treasurer's office. He was also active in Republican politics, serving as treasurer for former state Sen. Beau McCoy's 2014 gubernatorial campaign.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0