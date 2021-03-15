Dozens rally at Montana Capitol to oppose anti-LGBTQ bills

The LGBTQ community argues that such a law could be used to challenge ordinances in several Montana cities that prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. Similar attempts have been made in other states.

Montana's Human Rights Act does not specifically prohibit discrimination based on gender identity. This year, with a Republican majority in the Legislature and a GOP governor for the first time in 16 years, organizers decided not to seek a sponsor to make another attempt at expanding the act.

“We knew we were just going to spend every waking hour trying to defeat the things they were going to come for us with,” said Kelsen Young, executive director of the Montana Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

“Before, we had a Democratic governor, so even if these bills passed, there was always a goalie to block them," said Adrian Jawort of Billings, a transgender woman who lobbies for Montana Native Voice. “The most you can do is just throw up all the defenses you can and make your voices heard,” and to try to appeal to their conscience.