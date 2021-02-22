Draft state budget would boost salaries, school spending

“We need state government to do its part in lifting us out of this economic crisis," he said. “I too am dismayed. ... We've got students who are locked out of schools. We've got students who are lost.”

General fund pending will increase by $64 million for Medicaid. New Mexico has the nation's highest enrollment per capita in the federally subsidized health care program for people living in poverty or on the cusp.

Local Medicaid enrollment has surged since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. State officials say that is due both to economic hardship and a temporary agreement lets people stay on Medicaid as they recover financially.

The draft budget also would boost current-year spending by $119 million to expand grants to businesses to offset job training and infrastructure projects, ramp up tourism marketing as pandemic-related travel restrictions are litigation aimed at preserving local water rights.

A companion bill the budget calls for the state to pay down debts to the state unemployment trust fund by $325 million. That would take tax burden off businesses to replenish the fund after it delivered unprecedented financial support to the unemployed in 2020.

Separately, local school districts are expected to receive $439 million in federal relief funding that was approved in December by Congress and and President Donald Trump, without further direct funding to state and local governments.

