 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Drama eases on NC budget as Gov. Cooper plans to sign it

  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to sign the legislature's final budget bill has eased the drama about whether the two-year spending measure would be vetoed or ever take effect.

The House and Senate scheduled separate votes for Wednesday on the plan that spends $25.9 billion this fiscal year and $27 billion next year.

The Senate already gave its initial approval to the bill on Tuesday, an hour after the Democratic governor announced he would sign the measure when it reaches his desk. He said the good within the plan outweighed the items he disliked.

Cooper's news meant most Senate Democrats ended up voting for the bill, which was assembled by House and Senate Republicans with input from Cooper. All voting should be done by Thursday.

The bill contains teacher and state employee raises and bonuses, individual income tax reductions and plans to eliminate the corporate income tax by the end of the decade.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — A 21-year-old Kansas lawmaker pushed, hit and spit on his 18-year-old brother in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized, according to court documents released Tuesday in a pending domestic battery case.

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

Workers at federal prisons are committing some of the crimes

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 100 federal prison workers have been arrested, convicted or sentenced for crimes since the start of 2019, including a warden indicted for sexual abuse, an associate warden charged with murder, guards taking cash to smuggle drugs and weapons, and supervisors stealing property such as tires and tractors.

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

Dems call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ten House Democrats, led by the co-chairs of the Democratic Women's Caucus, said Wednesday that they will introduce a House resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for tweeting a video that included altered animation showing him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword.

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

State: Ex-speaker Hubbard's words show apology was insincere

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Convicted former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard told people he was innocent and “held my nose” as he signed a letter apologizing for his crimes, according to state prosecutors who used Hubbard’s own phone calls and emails from prison to cast doubt on his claims of remorse as he seeks early release.

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

Buttigieg's star rises as $1T Biden agenda shifts toward him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary who holds the purse strings to much of President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure package, was holding forth with reporters on its impact — the promise of more electric cars, intercity train routes, bigger airports — when a pointed question came.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Bacon Creek conduit replacement on wish list for infrastructure funds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News