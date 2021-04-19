Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

A separate emergency powers law, from 1976, remains in place. It lets a governor declare an emergency but, unlike with the 1945 law, it and related orders cannot go longer than 28 days without legislative approval.

Voter-initiated bills have been passed by legislators nine times since 1987, all when Republicans controlled the Legislature.

Unlock Michigan spent nearly $1.9 million to gather the signatures. Nearly $1.1 million came from Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit that is linked to a political firm that works with the Senate GOP and does not have to publicly disclose its donors. Michigan! My Michigan!, which also is tied to the firm and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, gave $550,000.

Charlie Owens, Michigan director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said it is time to "drive a stake through the heart of this obsolete law.”