 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle
0 comments
AP

Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Drive to repeal law Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2020 file photo, a group gathers as boxes filled with petition signatures are delivered by Unlock Michigan to the Michigan Department of State Bureau of Elections in Lansing, Mich. A group trying to repeal an emergency powers law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used for months to issue coronavirus restrictions cleared a key hurdle Monday, April 19, 2021 when the Michigan elections bureau said it collected enough petitions.

 Rod Sanford

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group trying to repeal an emergency powers law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used for months to issue coronavirus restrictions cleared a key hurdle Monday when the Michigan elections bureau said it collected enough petitions.

Unlock Michigan, which has ties to Republicans, submitted an estimated 460,358 valid signatures, more than the roughly 340,000 needed, according to a staff report. If the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers agrees with the recommendation to certify the initiative at a Thursday meeting, the GOP-led Legislature will likely pass the measure rather than let it go to a public vote in 2022. The Democratic governor could not veto it.

The 1945 law underpinned Whitmer's far-reaching COVID-19 orders for nearly seven months. Republican lawmakers sued, and a divided Michigan Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional in October. But her opponents say the law should be permanently taken off the books because a future court could rule differently.

Democrats won control of the high court in the November election.

Since the court decision, the governor has turned to the state health department to keep intact a mask requirement and to tighten and ease capacity restrictions and gathering limits through a public health law whose origins date to the 1918 flu pandemic.

Michigan, which is facing a third surge of infections, on Monday reported a record number of hospitalized adults with confirmed COVID-19 cases. The seven-day rate remained highest in the U.S.

A separate emergency powers law, from 1976, remains in place. It lets a governor declare an emergency but, unlike with the 1945 law, it and related orders cannot go longer than 28 days without legislative approval.

Voter-initiated bills have been passed by legislators nine times since 1987, all when Republicans controlled the Legislature.

Unlock Michigan spent nearly $1.9 million to gather the signatures. Nearly $1.1 million came from Michigan Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a nonprofit that is linked to a political firm that works with the Senate GOP and does not have to publicly disclose its donors. Michigan! My Michigan!, which also is tied to the firm and Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, gave $550,000.

Charlie Owens, Michigan director of the National Federation of Independent Business, said it is time to "drive a stake through the heart of this obsolete law.”

Keep Michigan Safe, a group opposing the ballot drive, challenged the signatures and separately sued last week in attempt to halt the canvassers' review of the petitions. It alleges that organizers engaged in illegal, unethical and unscrupulous behavior.

Spokesman Mark Fisk said the bureau's report "didn’t address 90% of our many procedural and substantive challenges. ... We’re disappointed but we will make our case to the Board of Canvassers and the courts to stop this ill-conceived and irresponsible petition drive.”

The state added more than 8,500 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths within the previous 48-hour period, bringing the totals to about 16,900 deaths and 794,000 cases. The seven-day average of daily deaths has risen over the past two weeks from 30 to 53, according to Johns Hopkins University.

———

Follow David Eggert at https://twitter.com/DavidEggert00

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prosecutor: Chauvin 'had to know' Floyd might die

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast
National Politics

Princely letter: Philip apologized to Nixon for 'lame' toast

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Throughout his decades in public life, Prince Philip was known for putting his royal foot in his mouth with occasional off-the-cuff remarks that could be embarrassing. But his faux pas at a White House dinner with President Richard Nixon in 1969 was enough for Philip to actually lose sleep.

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense
National Politics

Some Jan. 6 defendants try to use journalism as riot defense

  • Updated

The Trump supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January created a trove of self-incriminating evidence, thoroughly documenting their actions and words in videos and social media posts. Now some of the camera-toting people in the crowd are claiming they were only there to record history as journalists, not to join a deadly insurrection.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News