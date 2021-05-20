Drop in demand has Kansas changing COVID-19 vaccine strategy

The pace of vaccinations in Kansas peaked at an average of 29,380 shots a day for the seven days ending April 7. They've declined since and averaged 7,530 a day for the seven days ending Wednesday, according to state data.

Department spokeswoman Kristi Zears said “a general consensus” is that reaching herd immunity requires 75% to 80% of the population to have COVID-19 antibodies, either from vaccinations or previous infections. The state's data suggests that if vaccinations don't pick up again, that would not happen for months.

Herd immunity can differ by disease. For example, it's 80% for polio and 95% for measles, said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the health department in Johnson County, the state's most populous county.

“The more people that we vaccinate, the more that we break the cycle of transmission,” Areola said.

The state reported that 43.7% of Johnson County residents had received at least one vaccine shot as of Wednesday, the fourth-highest rate among Kansas' 105 counties. In Stevens County, the figure is 22.8%, making it one of four counties below 25%.

Public health officials said mass clinics were effective in managing immunizations when vaccine supplies were limited and demand was high and later when many people remained eager to get immunized.