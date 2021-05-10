Drug overdoses skyrocket in Washington state amid COVID

SEATTLE (AP) — More people in Washington state died of drug overdoses in 2020 than any other year in at least the last decade, according to preliminary data from the state Department of Health.

The effects of the coronavirus pandemic likely led to a surge in drug use, the department said.

The Seattle Times reported that fatal drug overdoses increased more than 30% last year compared to 2019, according to the data, an increase more than twice as large as any other year in the past decade.

Deadly opioid overdoses — from prescription painkillers, heroin, fentanyl and other similar substances — increased even faster, by nearly 40%, according to the data. That represented more than triple the rate of any other increase in the past decade.

The Department of Health is still analyzing the preliminary data and causes of death in specific cases and state health officials expect the number of overdose deaths to grow even higher.