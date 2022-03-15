 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Drug task force head accused of taking $200K in seized cash

  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The fired head of Lancaster County's drug task force was charged Tuesday with stealing more than $200,000 in money seized or forfeited by court orders during drug investigations over a six-year period.

State prosecutors filed charges against John E. Burkhart, 56, of theft and tampering with evidence and government records, as a grand jury alleged he had been “secretly pocketing money and diverting it to his own use."

He was arraigned before a district judge in Lancaster on Tuesday afternoon, with bail set at $25,000, unsecured. His lawyer, Hobie Crystle, declined comment.

The presentment said Burkhart’s paycheck had been garnished for child support starting in 2010 and that “several witnesses testified that Burkhart often complained about being in debt and discussed the fact that he was financially strained.”

Burkhart was a former Lancaster city police officer when he was hired as the officer in charge of the county drug task force in 2011. He reported to the district attorney and chief county detective.

People are also reading…

He was fired by Lancaster District Attorney Heather Adams in March 2020, allegedly for poor management skills and falsifying a report. Three months later, Adams made public that some $150,000 in cash seized in drug cases was not accounted for and that she had brought in the attorney general's office to investigate an “internal theft.”

“All of that money should have been destined for deposit so that it could have been used to help battle the drug epidemic,” the grand jury presentment issued earlier this month said. “Instead, it went into John Burkhart's pocket.”

The task force member who took over after Burkhart was terminated could not locate tens of thousands of dollars from drug investigations, the grand jury said, and the internal probe eventually revealed a much larger theft.

The jury's report said Burkhart regularly stole cash from the drug task force's safe and that he skimmed money from cash deposits from the drug task force that should have been turned over to the county treasurer.

In one case, he is alleged to have stolen $30,000 as part of a $268,000 deposit. The grand jury listed other cases in which Burkhart's alleged theft ranged from $1,000 to $24,000.

Only Burkhart and one other task force officer knew the combination to open the safe, the grand jury said.

He's accused of making cash deposits, in some years dozens of them, often for $1,000 or more. His personal account's cash deposits from 2014-21 amounted to $169,000, investigators claim.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

Pariahs no more? US reaches out to oil states as prices rise

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three checkered oil regimes that President Joe Biden and past U.S. leaders have spectacularly snubbed — Venezuela, Saudi Arabia and Iran — are now targets of U.S. outreach as global fuel prices reach jarring levels during the Ukraine crisis.

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

South Dakota AG impeachment committee meets amid new claims

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota House committee examining whether Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg should be impeached for his conduct after killing a pedestrian with his car in 2020 detailed Thursday how it planned to wrap up its investigation, while attempting to keep out fresh allegations from one of Gov. Kristi Noem's top officials.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

Tax cut sails through House; findings show big boost to rich

ATLANTA (AP) — A plan to cut Georgia state income taxes by more than $1 billion passed the state House Wednesday on a 115-52 vote, with a significant number of Democrats backing the plan despite findings that the changes would raise taxes on more than 500,000 Georgians and that overall benefits are tilted toward the most wealthy taxpayers.

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

Drone likely flying from Ukraine war zone crashes in Croatia

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A drone that flew over several NATO countries all the way from the Ukrainian war zone crashed overnight on the outskirts of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, triggering a loud blast and damaging parked cars but causing no injuries, authorities said Friday.

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts 'California Way' of governing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices but rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “once and for all from the grasp of petro-dictators.”

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

Germany to disarm far-right extremists, restricts gun access

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's top security officials announced a 10-point plan Tuesday to combat far-right extremism in the country that includes disarming about 1,500 suspected extremists and tightening background checks for those wanting to acquire guns.

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

Returning money to California taxpayers may aid state budget

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to send people another round of government checks, this time to help offset the record high cost of gas, will do more than just win him political points in an election year — it could help him balance the state's budget.

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Watch Now: Related Video

IAEA says power restored at Ukraine's Chernobyl

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News