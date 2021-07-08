 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ducey appoints ex-aide to fill state Supreme Court vacancy
0 Comments
AP

Ducey appoints ex-aide to fill state Supreme Court vacancy

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday announced he is filling an Arizona Supreme Court vacancy by appointing Kathryn Hackett King, a Phoenix lawyer who previously worked on his staff.

King, a fellow Republican whom Ducey appointed to the state Board of Regents in 2020, was Ducey's deputy general counsel from 2015 to 2017.

“Kate’s strong belief in the separation of powers and experience serving in all three branches of government will serve the people of Arizona well,” Ducey said in a statement. “I have witnessed her intelligence and wisdom firsthand, and I know she is well-respected in the legal field.”

King practices civil law, focusing on representing employers in employment matters and related matters, and is currently a partner in the firm of BurnsBarton PLC. She previously worked at Snell & Wilmer LLP, a large Phoenix-based firm.

Ducey's appointment of King fills a vacancy created by the retirement earlier this year of now-former Justice Andrew Gould, whom Ducey appointed to the state high court in 2016.

King was among seven nominees selected by a state court screening panel.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Elsa brings trees down on vehicles, apartment

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished
National Politics

Biden: US 'coming back together,' but COVID not yet finished

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Calling a vaccination “the most patriotic thing you can do,” President Joe Biden on Sunday mixed the nation’s birthday party with a celebration of freedom from the worst of the pandemic. He tempered the strides against COVID-19 with a warning that the fight against the virus wasn't over.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News