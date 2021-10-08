Ducey appoints Paton to fill state Court of Appeals vacancy

PHOENIX (AP) — A former law clerk for an Arizona Court of Appeals judge is returning to the mid-level appellate court as a judge.

Gov. Doug Ducey on Friday announced his appointment of state Special Assistant Attorney General Angela Paton to fill a Court of Appeals vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Lawrence Winthrop.

Paton, a Republican, worked as a law clerk for Court of Appeals Judge Patrick Irvine for a year after graduating from the Arizona State University law college. She since has spent most of her legal career at the state attorney general's office.

Ducey's announcement of the appointment of Paton said she has a “profound respect for the separation of powers" between the branches of government.

