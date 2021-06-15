Ducey blocks ASU policy requiring masks for unvaccinated

But the governor also included a screenshot of a quote from the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, that appeared to contradict his own position.

“The science demonstrates that if you are fully vaccinated, you are protected,” Walensky is quoted as saying. “It is the people who are not fully vaccinated in those settings, who might not be wearing a mask, who are not protected.”

In an interview with KTAR radio before Ducey's executive order was issued, ASU President Michael Crow said he believes the governor and other critics of the policy may have misinterpreted it, calling it essentially an extension of current rules that say vaccinated people don't need to wear masks in most cases.

“I think what happened here was some people thought that we were requiring vaccinations, initially, which we weren’t,” Crow said. “I think that’s just gotten some people very upset, and hopefully they’ll take a closer look at it."

Crow said the university has been consistently pushing for a full return to in-person learning and is not requiring COVID-19 vaccines as many universities are doing.