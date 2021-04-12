Ducey blocks transfer of Arizona voter registration website

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday vetoed a bill that would have given the secretary of state control of an online voter registration system that is currently managed by the Arizona Department of Transportation.

In explaining his first veto of the year, Ducey said Arizonans recognize and appreciate the website developed by ADOT, and transferring control to the state’s top election official would remove checks and balances from the system.

The bill would have taken affect in 2023, after the end of Democrat Katie Hobbs’ term as secretary of state. Hobbs supported HB2360, which was sponsored by Republican Rep. John Kavanagh. The measure would have required Hobbs' successor to work with a committee of county recorders to run the website.

Ducey, a Republican, last week clashed with Hobbs when he signed a bill prohibiting election officials from accepting private donations to pay for election administration or outreach.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0