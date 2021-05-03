Ducey ends job-seeking waiver for Arizona unemployed

Jobless people in Arizona will again be required to show they're looking for work in order to receive unemployment benefits after Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday he will stop waiving the job-seeking requirements.
Ducey said state officials will begin enforcing the requirement during the week of May 23. He waived the mandate in March 2020 when some businesses were ordered to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Ducey, a Republican, said it's time to reinstate the mandate because all adults now have access to the COVID-19 vaccine and there are plenty of jobs available.
Everyone currently eligible for unemployment benefits will continue to receive them as long as they show that they're actively looking for a job, according to Ducey's office.
In other virus developments, Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency launched two mobile vaccination units on Monday in an eight-week effort to provide vaccinations in the hardest-to-reach communities.
Each unit will offer 250 vaccines at a site in and around Tucson for three days before moving to another one. The locations include Pima Community College campuses, casinos and Rillito Race Track. Both units will accept walk-ins.
The mobile sites will be held in Pima County through June 26.
Authorities on Monday reported 652 additional COVID-19 cases in Arizona and but no additional deaths from the virus.
Over 2.9 million residents — 41% of Arizona’s population — have received at least one shot with almost 2.3 million people fully vaccinated.
Health officials said more than 5 million vaccine doses have been administered in Arizona.
In all, 864,000 confirmed cases and 17,344 deaths from the virus have been reported in Arizona since the pandemic began.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.