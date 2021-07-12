 Skip to main content
Ducey expected to act Monday on 12 remaining bills
AP

Ducey expected to act Monday on 12 remaining bills

PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey faces a Monday deadline to sign or veto a dozen bills remaining on his desk from the legislative session that ended June 30.

Among them is a bill to significantly increase the expense payments for legislators who commute from outside the Phoenix area.

The bill would increase reimbursements for housing and food from $60 a day to $207. Lawmakers living in Maricopa County would continue to get their current reimbursements of $35. The tax-free per diem payments come on top of the $24,000 annual salary for lawmakers.

Lawmakers who supported the increase say the per diem hasn’t been raised in decades and falls far short of covering expenses. Several critics said the Legislature shouldn’t be rushing through such a change on the last day of the legislative session.

Ducey vetoed similar legislation two years ago, which would have benefited all lawmakers, including those from Maricopa County. He said such an increase shouldn’t benefit Phoenix-area legislators who don’t have to maintain a second home, nor should it take effect without an election in between.

This time, lawmakers targeted the benefits only at long-distance commuters but did not delay the start date. If Ducey signs off, it will take effect for the 2022 legislative session.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

