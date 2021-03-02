Ducey gets vaccine as Arizona COVID death toll tops 16,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday received a vaccination against COVID-19 with the state health director administering the shot at a mass vaccination site in Glendale a day after the state allowed people as young as age 55 to get the vaccine.

The governor tweeted photos after he got the first of two needed shots during an unannounced visit to State Farm Stadium. The 56-year-old Republican previously said he would not ‘jump the line’ to take a coronavirus vaccine but would wait until it was his turn.

Ducey's inoculation came as Arizona's COVID-19 death toll surpassed 16,000 on Tuesday and the state reported 81 additional deaths and 849 additional confirmed infection cases. The daily increase in newly confirmed cases was the smallest in three months.

The latest figures reported by the state Department of Health Services increased the state's pandemic totals to 818,670 confirmed cases and 16,080 deaths.

The state's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths sank over the past two weeks, while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations also continued to drop.