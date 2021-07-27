Ducey keeps virus policies despite new federal guidelines

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona won’t be making any changes to its COVID-19 polices even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has reversed course on some masking guidelines, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey said Tuesday.

Citing a surge of infections from the delta variant, the CDC recommended that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the country classified as having substantial or high transmission. The agency recommends indoor masks for all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide regardless of vaccination status.

“Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated,” Ducey said in a statement. “We’ve passed all of this into law and it will not change.”

Arizona’s best protection against COVID-19 remains the vaccine, Ducey added.

But Arizona Department of Health Services officials said the state will match the newly recommended mask guidelines for K-12 students, despite the governor's mandate against them.