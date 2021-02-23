 Skip to main content
Ducey orders flags lowered to honor those lost to COVID-19
PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has joined President Joe Biden in ordering lowering of flags for five days starting Tuesday to honor the thousands of lives lost due to COVID-19.

Ducey said in a statement Monday that “every life is precious" and that Arizona was grieving and praying for all the lives lost to the disease,

Arizona's death toll from the coronavirus passed 15,000 last week while COVID-19 as of Monday had claimed over 500,000 lives nationwide.

Biden late Monday delivered a eulogy at the White House, saying the nation was marking a “grim, heartbreaking milestone" but “will smile again."

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

