Ducey picks lobbyist, executive to oversee universities
AP

Ducey picks lobbyist, executive to oversee universities

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has appointed a former longtime Arizona Public Service lobbyist and a retired Microsoft executive to oversee Arizona's three universities.

Ducey announced Monday he's picked Jessica Pacheco and Bob Herbold to fill two vacant seats on the Arizona Board of Regents.

Pacheco was vice president of external affairs for APS parent company Pinnacle West Capital Corp., before leaving last year to start a public affairs firm. She oversaw the utility's lobbying, political activities and public image when it controversially spent millions to elect favored regulators.

Herbold had a long career with Proctor & Gamble and Microsoft before retiring in 2001 as chief operating officer of the software giant. He now runs a foundation that provides scholarships to graduates studying engineering and computer science, according to the governor's office.

The Board of Regents oversees Arizona State University, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University. Pacheco and Herbold replace Karrin Taylor Robson, who left to enter the Republican primary for governor, and Kathryn Hackett King, whom Ducey appointed to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

