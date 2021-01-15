Ducey plans big tax cuts, make-up summer school classes

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is proposing the largest tax cut in his seven years for the coming budget year while using savings from a pandemic-induced drop in school enrollment to pay for summertime make-up classes for K-12 students who have fallen behind because of virtual learning.

The $12.6 billion proposal released Friday for the budget year that starts July 1 includes $200 million in cuts to the state income tax that would rise to $600 million in the third year — the year he leaves office.

The cuts would shave nearly 4% off of state income tax revenues in the first year, which are projected to be in excess of $5.4 billion this year. At that rate, the tax cut exceeds 10% of revenues by the time it is fully phased in.

Ducey Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato said exactly how the tax cut the Republican governor is proposing will be structured is subject to negotiations with the Legislature. Still, he wants it to effect all Arizona taxpayers.

“What we’re looking at is how to bring the rates down, how to make it more simple, how to make sure that as many — if not all — taxpayers see a reduction in their income tax,” Scarpinato said in a budget briefing with reporters.