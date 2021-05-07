Ducey restricts civilian oversight of police misconduct

Republicans say officers should be evaluated by their peers who know the challenges of the job. Democrats say the measures, taken together, will make it significantly harder to root out cops who use excessive force.

“It has all the trappings of making it look like the fox is watching the henhouse here,” Sen. Kirsten Engel, a Tucson Democrat, said during the legislative debate.

The measures are advancing shortly after former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder for pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, a Black man. Video of Floyd’s death sparked protests around the world against police brutality and the killings of Black people.

Civil rights advocates say the measures are a step back from the growing trend of having civilians oversee police discipline to ensure public accountability.

Also on Friday, Ducey signed a bill shielding gunmakers and lobbying groups like the National Rifle Association from lawsuits related to the misuse of guns, mirroring an existing federal law. It also designates retailers selling guns and ammunition as essential businesses, limiting the power to shut them down during pandemics or other emergencies.

