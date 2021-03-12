Ducey says Arizona can meet Biden's vaccine deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona can meet President Joe Biden’s goal to offer vaccines to everyone who wants one by May as long as the federal government supplies enough vaccines, Gov. Doug Ducey said Friday.

“If we have the supply we certainly have the infrastructure,” Ducey told Phoenix radio station KTAR-FM.

Arizona is scheduling vaccines for people 55 and older through four state-run mass vaccination sites in Phoenix and Tucson, and plans to lower the threshold to age 45 on April 1. Counties have their vaccine allotments and criteria to get them; some are prioritizing essential workers.

Ducey said he’s focused for now on the “coalition of the willing” but plans to turn his attention to people who are apprehensive and communities where people don’t have cars or otherwise struggle to get to drive-through vaccination sites.

“All we need from the federal administration, and I’ve said this over and over, is give us more vaccine,” Ducey said. “Give us the supply, we’ll get the vaccines out there.”