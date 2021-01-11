Ducey: Schools must end virtual classrooms or lose money

The pandemic-era precaution came in place of the traditional pomp and circumstance of a speech that is normally delivered to a joint session of the Legislature, Supreme Court justices, state agency heads and foreign consuls.

Ducey called for more money to help children falling behind because they have been away from their classrooms, a problem he said has affected particularly low-income students and children of color. Resources could include funding for summer school, longer school days and one-on-one tutoring.

Ducey's 22-minute speech focused almost entirely on the pandemic. He acknowledged pressure to take a tougher or lighter response. Public health officials and hospital leaders have pleaded in vain for Ducey to close bars and restaurants, impose a curfew or take other actions to limit interactions between people.

“If we’re really all in this together, then we have to appreciate that for many families “lockdown” doesn’t spell inconvenience; it spells catastrophe,” Ducey said.

Meanwhile, some of Ducey's fellow Republicans are pushing to end the public health emergency that has expanded the governor’s power to impose restrictions on businesses and individuals and opened access to federal funding.