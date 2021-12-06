 Skip to main content
AP

Ducey to honor veterans at Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will honor veterans and service members on Tuesday at the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Arizona State Capitol.

On the 80th anniversary of Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Ducey will pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives on Dec. 7, 1941 by laying the State of Arizona Wreath, according to a statement from the governor's office.

More than 2,300 American troops were killed in the attack that launched the U.S. into World War II.

Ducey will join veterans, service members and their families at the ceremony to honor the last survivors of the USS Arizona and listen to veterans’ perspectives, the statement said.

The USS Arizona was destroyed in the Pearl Harbor attack and now serves as the resting place for the lives lost that day.

One of the two USS Arizona anchors stands at the Arizona Capitol in Wesley Bolin Memorial Plaza as a symbol for those stationed at Pearl Harbor.

