Duggan seeks 3rd term as Detroit mayor against lawyer Adams

DETROIT (AP) — Voters in Detroit were deciding Tuesday whether incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan should serve another four years or if attorney Anthony Adams should lead the Motor City.

Duggan is seeking his third consecutive term after first winning in 2013 and taking over in January 2014.

Adams also has spent time in City Hall, serving as deputy mayor to Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick in the early to mid-2000s.

“The fact that Mike Duggan is an incumbent, he has a great chance of winning,” said Ronald E. Brown, an associate professor in political science at Wayne State University in Detroit.

Duggan received more than 50,800 votes — 72.4% — to 7,014 for Adams in the city’s August primary. In Detroit, the top two vote-getters in the nonpartisan primary move on to the general election.

“The key factor is that the other candidates have not been able to mobilize enough new voters to defeat him,” Brown added.

Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey has said he expects a turnout of about 15% to 20% of the city's 500,000 registered voters Tuesday. That percentage is on par for a mayoral election, Winfrey said.

As of Monday morning, 74,540 absentee ballots had been mailed out and 51,034 have been returned.

