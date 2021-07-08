Dunleavy appoints Henderson to Alaska Supreme Court

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has picked from an original list of finalists an Anchorage Superior Court judge to serve on the state Supreme Court, after last week asking the council that screens and nominates judicial applicants for a new slate of candidates.

Jennifer Stuart Henderson was among three finalists advanced by the Alaska Judicial Council for consideration by Dunleavy. She is a former assistant district attorney and was a District Court judge before serving as a Superior Court judge, according to her bio.

The council in a statement dated May 25 said it had nominated Henderson and Anchorage Superior Court judges Dani Crosby and Yvonne Lamoureux as the “most qualified applicants” for the Supreme Court seat. The statement said Dunleavy had 45 days to make an appointment from among them.

Dunleavy, in a letter to the council last week, questioned why Kotzebue Superior Court Judge Paul Roetman had not been advanced. He cited Roetman’s time as a judge and experience in rural Alaska.

Roetman, one of seven applicants for the Supreme Court seat, was recently pushed by Kristie Babcock, a Dunleavy appointee to the council.