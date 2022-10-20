 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Dunleavy defends record in governor debate with Gara, Walker

  • 0

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy defended his record against sharp criticism from two major rivals during a televised debate Wednesday, arguing the state is “better off today than it was four years ago" under the administration of one of those challengers.

Independent former Gov. Bill Walker, who held the office from 2014 to 2018, and Democrat Les Gara disputed Dunleavy's characterization. Gara, a former state lawmaker, in response to questions frequently contrasted his positions to Dunleavy's. Walker said Dunleavy had “taken a wrecking ball to our state,” referencing cuts to areas like the state ferry system. Walker also criticized Dunleavy for agreeing to participate in only a handful of debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

Dunleavy, who faced a recall attempt earlier in his term fueled by public anger over proposed budget cuts, said he's been busy in his role as governor. “How many debates do you need to be able to get your point across?” he said.

People are also reading…

The fourth candidate, Republican Charlie Pierce, a former Kenai Peninsula Borough mayor, also participated.

Issues discussed during the debate, which was broadcast on TV and radio and streamed, included the annual dividend paid to residents from the state's oil-wealth fund, abortion and Alaska's new ranked choice voting system.

Dunleavy said the dividend was “broken” under Walker and that the legislature has been in “turmoil" ever since. Dunleavy said he wants to work with lawmakers on a formula that “works for the people of Alaska" and noted he had put forth proposed constitutional amendments during his term around issues like the dividend and a spending limit.

He has touted as significant the $3,284 checks that resident received this year, a payout that included a $2,622 dividend from the oil-wealth Alaska Permanent Fund and a $662 energy relief payment authorized by lawmakers as part of this year’s budget. The budget passed at a time when oil prices were above $110 a barrel; more recently they've been around the $90-range.

Dividends for years were paid according to a formula but in 2016, amid deficits, Walker cut the amount available for checks, an action later upheld by the state Supreme Court. The amount has been set by lawmakers since.

In 2018, lawmakers also began using fund earnings, long used for dividends, to help pay for government and sought to limit withdrawal amounts. That has led to at-times drawn-out debates over how much money should go toward each purpose.

Walker said he would work with lawmakers to come up with a sustainable formula. He said given the billions of dollars in savings that lawmakers have gone through in recent years, he was concerned that high dividends would put the state “in the express lane for high taxes." He said he didn't want that.

Gara said he favors revisions to Alaska's oil tax structure, which he said would provide money for a “strong” dividend.

“We can't keep turning Alaskans against each other,” he said. Gara on his website says that without “fair” oil revenue, Alaskans have been pitted against each other in seeking money for dividends, schools, renewable energy or other services or programs.

Pierce called the dividend an “Alaskan right” and said he would work with lawmakers to build consensus on that issue. He said if it takes a constitutional convention to resolve the matter, he supports that.

The Alaska Supreme Court has interpreted the right to privacy in the state constitution as encompassing abortion rights. The candidates were asked if that should change.

Gara said the stakes in the race are high “if you believe in the right to choose." He emphasized his support of abortion rights and suggested those rights could be eroded under Dunleavy.

Walker said he would defend the current interpretation and veto any legislation “that comes between a woman and her doctor.”

Dunleavy didn't answer the question directly, noting instead the court's interpretation of the state constitution. “Unless that's changed by the people of Alaska, there can't be different outcomes than we have right now,” he said, accusing other candidates of “fear-mongering."

Dunleavy in June, after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe vs. Wade, said he intended to propose a constitutional amendment during the next legislative session “to answer the question whether abortion shall, or not be a constitutionally protected right.”

Pierce noted his opposition to abortion but also acknowledged the court interpretation.

This year's elections are being held under a new system, approved by voters in 2020, that replaced party primaries with open primaries and instituted ranked choice voting for general elections.

Both Gara and Walker said they supported the ranked choice voting system. Dunleavy noted the overhaul was approved by voters. “We'll do everything we can to make it work. And we'll do an evaluation after that and we'll see how this new voting process works," Dunleavy said.

Pierce said he doesn't support ranked voting and questioned if it "was really passed legitimately.” An audit of the measure, conducted by the Division of Elections after the 2020 election, confirmed its passage.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, shows startling new video

The House Jan. 6 committee has subpoenaed Donald Trump for his testimony about the 2021 Capitol attack. The panel voted unanimously Thursday to compel the former president to appear. Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, the panel's vice-chair, says, “We must seek the testimony under oath of January 6th’s central player ... the man who set this all in motion." Earlier in Thursday’s hearing, the last before next month’s congressional elections, the panel presented vivid new video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders pleading for help. And it outlined Trump's multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss.

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

House panel: Trump's bills to Secret Service 'exorbitant'

Donald Trump’s private company arranged for the Secret Service to pay for rooms at his properties in excess of government-approved rates at least 40 times during his presidency — including two charges for more than $1,100 per room, per night. That is according to documents released Monday by a congressional committee investigating the former president. The House Oversight Committee said the Secret Service was charged more than $800 per night at least 11 times by his properties. The Trump Organization denied anything improper. It said it provided rooms to the Secret Service at cost or deep discount, adding that its business did not profit at all from the presidency.

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible

President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations. That's according to senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to outline Biden’s plans. The Democratic president on Wednesday will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections. Biden in March authorized the release of 180 million barrels that was supposed to occur over six months. The strategic reserve now contains roughly 400 million barrels of oil, its lowest level since 1984.

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigns amid misconduct allegations

Utah Sen. Gene Davis resigned after six terms in office on Wednesday, hours after legislators from both parties demanded it and leadership stripped him of committee assignments. An independent investigation completed this week found a former intern's allegation that Davis invaded her personal space was credible. Leaders of the Senate stripped Davis of his committee assignments on earlier Wednesday. Members of both parties demanded he resign as well. Davis, who is 77, was defeated in the Democratic Party’s June primary for his Senate seat and said in a letter that his resignation would be effective Nov. 19.

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 4 killed

Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. Air attacks in central Kyiv were rare in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. One drone slammed into a residential building. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Analysts believe those slower-moving drones can be programmed to accurately hit certain targets using GPS, unless the system fails.

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

Biden’s late push across West aims to deliver votes for Dems

President Joe Biden's trip to Oregon, California and Colorado is showing how he's trying to turn out Democratic votes on Election Day. He's flexing the levers of government to help boost candidates, promoting an agenda aimed at strengthening an uncertain economy and hauling in campaign cash. Biden is showing up for candidates when he can be helpful and steering clear of places where a visit from a president with approval ratings below 50% isn't necessarily a good thing. Throughout the trip, Biden has had to compete for the spotlight and contend with a troubling inflation report and rising gas prices.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again

Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. That's part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly a third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, causing massive blackouts. The mayor of Zhytomyr said all of the city was without electricity and water after a double missile strike Tuesday on an energy facility. Authorities said missile strikes also hit an energy facility in Kyiv and severely damaged another in the south-central city of Dnipro.

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital

Australia has reversed a previous government’s recognition of west Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The center-left Labor Party government agreed that the Australian Embassy would remain in Tel Aviv. Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the Cabinet also reaffirmed that Jerusalem’s status must be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians. The former conservative government's decision in 2018 followed a U.S. decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Then-Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government was elected out of office in May. Both Morrison and Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid expressed disappointment in Australia’s changed position. The status of Jerusalem remains one of the thorniest issues in the decadeslong conflict.

Here's how you can apply for student loan forgiveness

Here's how you can apply for student loan forgiveness

President Joe Biden has officially kicked off the application process for his student debt cancellation program, opening the door for millions of Americans to apply for up to $20,000 in forgiveness. The Biden administration touts it as a simple, straightforward application that should only take about five minutes. To start, go to studentaid.gov. Be ready to type in some basic personal information. The form asks for: name, Social Security Number, date of birth, phone number and email address. It does not require documentation about your income or your student loans.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Turkey prices to hit record high this Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News