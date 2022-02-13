Earle-Sears criticizes Biden, but not for Supreme Court pick

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is blaming President Joe Biden for a sense of lawlessness across the country, but declined to criticize him for saying he'll appoint a Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Earle-Sears, a Republican and the first Black woman in Virginia elected to statewide office, spoke Sunday on Fox News' “Sunday Morning Futures.”

When host Maria Bartiromo asked about lawlessness in the form of unconstitutional mandates and street crime, Earle-Sears said it starts with the president, a Democrat.

“There is no leadership,” she said. “They follow the polls. And they don’t have a righteous bone in their body.”

Later in the interview, Bartiromo asked if it was racist of Biden to say he plans to nominate a Black woman to replace the retiring Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court. Earle-Sears declined to characterize it that way.

“It really isn’t unheard of for America to pick certain people to be on the Supreme Court,” she said “We clamored for a female judge. And we got Sandra Day O’Connor. That was a good thing. We clamored for a black judge. And we got Thurgood Marshall. That was a good thing.”

