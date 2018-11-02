Try 1 month for 99¢

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The latest numbers from the Oklahoma State Election Board show early voters in the state's three largest counties are turning out in much greater numbers than the last midterm elections.

Figures released early Friday show about 6,800 early voters cast ballots in Oklahoma County through 10:30 a.m., compared to 5,700 during the same time in 2014. Similar increases in early voting numbers were reported in Cleveland and Tulsa counties.

Election officials previously reported a surge in voter registration to record levels.

Early in-person voting started Thursday , and the final day is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at county election board offices across the state.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across the state Tuesday for Election Day, when the governor's race tops the ballot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments