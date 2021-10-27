 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Early tally shows Anchorage Assembly member surviving recall

  • 0

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Anchorage Assembly member targeted for recall by people upset over COVID-19 mandates had an early lead in the mail-in election.

Results posted Tuesday evening show about 61% of the 9,346 votes tallied rejected the recall of Meg Zaletel with about 39% in support. The votes counted represent about 22% of registered voters in Zaletel's midtown Anchorage district.

More than 36,000 ballots were mailed to eligible voters. To be counted, ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday, and it’s unclear how many will be returned.

Anchorage Deputy Clerk Erika McConnell said unofficial results will be posted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until the election is certified next month. The deadline for ballots postmarked by Tuesday have until Nov. 8 to be returned and counted. Military and overseas ballots must be returned and counted by Nov. 9.

The official reason for the recall attempt stemmed from Zaletel’s attendance at a public meeting in which recall backers say attracted more people than was allowed under COVID-19 protocols at the time.

Those on both sides of the recall issue said the election was more about COVID-19 health mandates passed by Zaletel and the majority of the Assembly. Recall proponents also blame Zaletel and the Assembly for what they say was wasteful use federal COVID-19 relief funds.

People are also reading…

However, Zaletel’s supporters counter that health mandates for mask mandates and social distancing were needed as Alaska faced a surge in virus cases. At one point in September, Alaska had the nation's worst rate for new cases.

If the recall is successful, the other Assembly members would appoint someone from a list of applicants from her district.

McConnell said she was unaware of any Anchorage Assembly member being successfully recalled.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

EXPLAINER: Will lawmakers dig into Kristi Noem, appraisers?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers will be taking a look at a state agency that has been at the center of questions about whether Gov. Kristi Noem used her influence to aid her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Nebraska AG: Docs can prescribe controversial COVID drugs

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska's attorney general said Friday that he won't seek disciplinary action against doctors who prescribe controversial, off-label drugs to treat and prevent coronavirus infections, as long as they get informed consent from patients and don't engage in misconduct.

Ballot confuses financing of proposed Albuquerque stadium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Voters in Albuquerque may be confused about how a proposed soccer stadium will be funded because the ballot measure includes inconsistent language about financing for the city’s $50 million stadium bond proposal.

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

White House, Dems hurriedly reworking $2 trillion Biden plan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Democrats are hurriedly reworking key aspects of President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion domestic policy plan, trimming the social services and climate change programs and rethinking new taxes on corporations and the wealthy to pay for a scaled-back package.

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

Race-blind redistricting? Democrats incredulous at GOP maps

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A decade ago, North Carolina Republicans redrew their legislative districts to help their party in a way that a federal court ruled illegally deprived Black voters of their right to political representation. A state court later struck down Republican-drawn maps as based on pure partisanship.

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

Deal on Biden's $2T plan edges closer; Harris is 'confident'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A deal within reach, President Joe Biden and Congress’ top Democrats edged close to sealing their giant domestic legislation, though the informal deadline appeared to slip as they worked to scale back the measure and determine how to pay for it.

Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

Activist dad of school shooting victim joins anti-gun group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The father of a 14-year-old girl killed in the 2018 Florida high school shooting massacre announced Thursday that he's joining the top ranks of an anti-gun violence group to promote like-minded political candidates around the country ahead of next year's midterm elections.

Watch Now: Related Video

ISIL attack on Iraqi village kills 11 ‘defenseless civilians’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News