AP

Early voting for Louisiana's Dec. 11 election ends Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Early voting is wrapping up Saturday in the 38 Louisiana parishes that have elections on the Dec. 11 ballot.

Ascension, Bossier, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, Iberia, Orleans, Rapides and Vernon Parishes have local elected jobs on the ballot, with competitions between the top two vote-getters in the Nov. 13 primary. Thirty-four parishes have local tax and bond issues and other propositions on the ballot, according to the secretary of state's office.

St. Tammany Parish voters will decide whether to authorize a casino to relocate in the parish.

Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday. Details about early voting locations can be found at the secretary of state’s website at geauxvote.com, the state’s GeauxVote mobile app.

