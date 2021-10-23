 Skip to main content
Early voting gets underway in historic Boston mayoral race

FILE— In this July 18, 2021 file photograph, Boston mayoral candidates Annissa Essaibi George, left, and Michelle Wu, right, chat before the start of the Roxbury Unity Parade, in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, Sunday, July 18, 2021. Essaibi George and Wu, who are both Boston City Councilors, are scheduled to appear in a televised debate Wednesday Oct. 13, 2021.

 Steven Senne

BOSTON (AP) — Early voting is getting underway in Boston's historic mayoral election.

Bostonians who are registered to vote can cast their ballots at any of a number of early voting locations across the city starting Saturday and running through next Friday, Oct. 29.

The race pits Boston city councilor Michelle Wu against fellow councilor Annissa Essaibi George. Wu, 36, whose parents immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan, grew up in Chicago and moved to Boston to attend Harvard University and Harvard Law School. Essaibi George, 47, a lifelong Boston resident, describes herself as a first-generation Arab-Polish American.

Throughout its long history, Boston has previously elected only white men as mayor. Wu and Essaibi George are both Democrats, though the office is nonpartisan.

Voters also are electing candidates for City Council. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, when early and absentee votes will be counted after polling stations close, along with ballots cast that day.

