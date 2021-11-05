 Skip to main content
AP

Early voting in Louisiana for Nov. 13 election ends Saturday

Early voting in Louisiana for Nov. 13 election ends Saturday

FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Voters occupy booths at St. Maria Goretti Church, where five voting precincts are located, as polls open for Election Day in New Orleans. After a five-week postponement, early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021 in Louisiana’s hurricane-delayed fall election, with four constitutional amendments the only thing facing all voters statewide.

 Max Becherer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's weeklong early voting period for the Nov. 13 election wraps up Saturday.

The only issues facing all voters statewide are four constitutional amendments. In 21 of Louisiana's 64 parishes, those amendments are the only items on the ballot, according to the secretary of state's office.

Those proposals would start the process for centralizing sales tax collections; enact a complicated tax swap plan that would untie Louisiana's tax collections from federal taxes paid; allow some local levee districts to increase their taxing authority; and let lawmakers cut more deeply into protected funds when the state faces a budget deficit.

Other parishes have local races and propositions facing voters. Among the most high-profile are the municipal races in New Orleans, where voters will choose a mayor, sheriff, city council members and more. Some parishes have special elections to fill three vacant legislative seats.

The election was postponed five weeks because of Hurricane Ida, and the storm's destruction has forced some changes in voting locations.

Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Details about early voting locations can be obtained through the secretary of state’s website at geauxvote.com, the state’s GeauxVote mobile app or by phone at 1-800-883-2805.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

