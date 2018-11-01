Try 1 month for 99¢

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Early voting is shattering previous records for mid-term elections in New Mexico.

Election regulators said Thursday that early voting surpassed 300,000 ballots a week before the close of the election.

That exceeds early in-person and absentee voting of nearly 298,000 in 2010 — the last time there was an open seat for governor.

In 2014, about 255,000 people voted early or by absentee ballot.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

New Mexico voters are picking a new governor, U.S. senator and deciding on two open Congressional seats, as they fill a long list of statewide public offices including attorney general and secretary of state.

Registered Democrats accounted for 53 percent of early votes a week before Election Day.

Republicans accounted for 34 percent. Libertarian, minor party and unaffiliated voters accounted for about 12 percent of votes.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments