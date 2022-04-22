 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Early voting starts Wednesday for West Virginia primary

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — All of West Virginia's 55 counties offer early voting for this year's primary election, which is being held May 10.

Early voting starts Wednesday and continues through May 7, including the last two Saturdays before the primary, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Voters may cast an early ballot at the county courthouse, an annex or a designated voting location during normal business hours. On Saturdays, voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Virginia's primary is semi-open, meaning voters who aren't affiliated with a recognized political party may participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Unaffiliated voters must ask poll workers for the specific party's ballot they desire, Warner's office said.

More information about in-person and absentee voting and a list of early voting sites are available online at GoVoteWV.com. Voters can also check registration at the site.

