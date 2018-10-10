Try 1 month for 99¢

NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) — In-person voting has begun in swing-state Ohio for the Nov. 6 elections for governor, U.S. Senate, House seats and a host of other state and local offices and issues.

Registration closed Tuesday, and county voting centers opened Wednesday morning.

Seventy-eight-year-old retiree Rod Sommer was first in line in Hamilton County. He said he was there an hour before doors opened at 8 a.m. EDT. He described himself as an Army veteran concerned about issues led by health care.

The early voting can be done via mail-in absentee ballot or in person at a voter's county elections board or early voting center designated by the county. Military and overseas absentee balloting began Sept. 22. For now, in-person voting is Monday-Friday, but weekend in-person voting will be possible nearer the election.

