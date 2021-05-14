Early wildfire season predicted in drought-stricken Nevada

Fire experts are expecting even drier fuel conditions that will likely peak early and then be on the decline, McGuire said.

“We will see some storm systems over the next couple weeks in May that bring us occasional periods of some showers and storms and cooler temperatures. But these will be fairly short-lived. And we are expecting, especially toward June, to see those warmer temperatures really dry out our fuels and rapidly melt the rest of the snowpack,” she said.

“As we move toward July and August, there’s still big concerns over the eastern portion of the state, but also part of Sierra front is in this above normal fire potential concern,” she said.

McGuire said they’re optimistic about the return of the monsoon season that historically provides some rain to Nevada and much of the region.

“We are expecting that to develop this year, which is a big change from the last two years when we really have not had much monsoon moisture ... But that remains to be seen,” she said. “Until this moisture arrives, we are still in an enhanced state of fire potential especially across the southern and eastern portion of the state.”