Eastern Conn. Lawmakers upset tribe left out of gaming deal

“Governor Lamont is urging the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation to join this agreement immediately, and Eastern Connecticut legislators should do the same,” Mounds wrote.

Rodney Butler, chairman of the Mashantucket Pequots, said Tuesday it was “extremely disrespectful” for Lamont to announce an agreement on gambling with just one tribe after the Mashantucket Pequots have been participating in the negotiations for months in good faith. Butler said his tribe remained open to continuing the discussions but has a financial issue with the deal, which he said equates to a “rounding error” for the state but is important for the tribe's economic future.

“This is one that we've been sticking on throughout," Butler said, without elaborating on the specifics of the disagreement.

"For us, we’re a small tribe who have our have our challenges and focus on sustainability of our nation in the long run," he said. “And a half a million, a million dollars makes a huge difference in our ability to service our population with the critical programs and services that support ... the health of our elders, the education of our youth, our public safety department. And I can go on and on and on.”

