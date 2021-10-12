 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Eau Claire shuts down more wells due to PFAS contamination

  • 0

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) — The city of Eau Claire has shut down almost half its wells due to PFAS contamination.

The city announced in July that it had shut down four of its 16 wells after tests found PFAS levels exceeded the groundwater standard of 20 parts per trillion as recommended by state health officials. Now, the city has closed down three more wells after more tests showed they’re contaminated with a mix of PFAS chemicals, Wisconsin Public Radio reported Tuesday.

PFAS are chemicals found in firefighting foam as well as in many types of food packaging. The chemicals don't break down in nature and have been linked to cancer and fertility issues.

The state Department of Natural Resources believes the PFAS contaminating Eau Claire’s wells stem from firefighting foam used at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport. The department directed the airport to investigate in August.

Meanwhile, the department is trying to find ways to contain contamination, DNR hydrogeologist Matt Thompson said. The city is currently pumping about 5 million gallons (18.9 million liters) per day from three wells into lagoons to prevent the pollution from migrating to clean wells.

People are also reading…

PFAS contamination has been a problem in other Wisconsin municipalities beyond Eau Claire, most notably Madison, Marinette and French Island in the La Crosse area. The DNR estimates the state will have to spend between $500,000 to $600,000 annually to supply island residents with bottled water, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday.

DNR officials are worried the cost is so high it will pull money away from other PFAS investigations and evaluations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

Troubled student loan forgiveness program gets an overhaul

The Biden administration is temporarily relaxing the rules for a student loan forgiveness program that has been criticized for its notoriously complex requirements — a change that could offer debt relief to thousands of teachers, social workers, military members and other public servants.

Watch Now: Related Video

Daily Aspirin Increases Risk in Some Older Adults

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News