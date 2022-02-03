 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

ECOWAS asks Burkina Faso junta for election date proposal

  • Updated
  • 0

ACCRA, Ghana (AP) — West African regional leaders refrained Thursday from imposing sanctions against the new military junta in Burkina Faso, instead calling on the new rulers propose a firm date for returning the country to democratic rule.

But the regional body known as ECOWAS will take further action if the junta continues to detain Burkina Faso's deposed leader Roch Marc Christian Kabore, said ECOWAS Commission President Jean-Claude Kassi Brou.

“If really they don’t release him, they will take sanctions,” Brou said at the conclusion of a summit in Ghana's capital where the spate of military power grabs and coup attempts throughout the region weighed heavily.

Three of the 15 countries in the bloc are currently suspended because of military coups: Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso. And then earlier this week, security forces quelled a coup attempt in Guinea-Bissau too.

“Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the entire region,” said ECOWAS' chairman, Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, adding that the 2020 Malian coup had had a “contagious influence on Guinea and Burkina Faso.”

People are also reading…

However, at the meeting's conclusion ECOWAS did not announce any economic sanctions yet against the military rulers in Burkina Faso, who announced their coup on Jan. 24.

The regional bloc already has taken that action in Guinea and Mali, against junta leaders and their families, and the bloc added even more punishing economic penalties on Mali after elections were delayed by several more years.

While West African leaders called for a proposed timeframe for new elections in Burkina Faso, other similar efforts recently in Guinea and Mali have failed to set dates for votes. After initially agreeing to an 18-month transition in Bamako, Mali's junta leader announced elections would be delayed for years because of the security situation across the country.

On Thursday, ECOWAS also announced it intends to send a stabilization force to Guinea-Bissau where gunmen tried to topple the president earlier this week.

“The stabilization force is to prevent any attempt by the military to take over the country again,” Brou said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

Russia, US exchange accusations over Ukraine at UN

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia accused the West on Monday of “whipping up tensions” over Ukraine and said the U.S. had brought “pure Nazis” to power in Kyiv as the U.N. Security Council held a stormy and bellicose debate on Moscow's troop buildup near its southern neighbor.

Watch Now: Related Video

26 killed in DR Congo market by fall of high-voltage cable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News