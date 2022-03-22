Ed Pacheco ends Rhode Island congressional campaign

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Former state Rep. Ed Pacheco ended his campaign for Congress on Tuesday, saying it had become too difficult to raise money.

“I have decided to suspend my campaign for Congress,” the Democrat said in a statement. “Recognizing the amount of resources necessary to run a competitive campaign, I’ve concluded it would be extraordinarily difficult to raise the money in this election cycle."

His experience shows the need for campaign finance reform, he said.

Pacheco, one-time chair of the Rhode Island Democratic Party, announced in January he was running for the seat being vacated by retiring Democratic U.S. Rep. Jim Langevin.

He will continue working to ensure that the seat stays in Democratic hands.

“Fortunately, we have several talented candidates seeking the Democratic nomination," he said. “I look forward to continuing to advocate for the issues that motivated me to consider running for Congress in the first place.”

Democrats who remain in the race include state Treasurer Seth Magaziner; former Langevin aide Joy Fox; Biden administration official Sarah Morgenthau; Omar Bah, executive director of The Refugee Dream Center in Providence; and former political strategist Michael Neary.

Republicans running include state Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, former Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, and former state Rep. Robert Lancia.

