Education Department reviewing campus sex assault rules

DeVos saw the rules as one of her most significant achievements. She said they balanced the scales in college discipline systems that had become stacked against the accused. Her rules gave accused students the right to cross-examine their accusers through representatives at live hearings, among other protections for the accused.

Her rules also narrowed the definition of sexual harassment, limited colleges’ authority to investigate claims arising beyond campus and reduced schools’ legal liability as they address claims of misconduct.

Advocates for the accused applauded the policy while critics said it would deter victims from reporting misconduct. College leaders complained that the rules were overly complex and burdensome.

In its Tuesday letter, the Education Department said it will ensure that school grievance processes “provide for the fair, prompt, and equitable” resolution of claims. It did not identify which parts of the rules it intends to revise.

Any change is unlikely to come quickly — it took DeVos three years to finalize her rules through the same process. In the meantime, the agency said it plans to issue a document clarifying its interpretation of the 2020 rules. It will address colleges’ obligations, “including the areas in which schools have discretion” in responding to claims, it said.