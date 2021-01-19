Education in virus era dominates Tennessee special session

“It's amazing that he wants to use the data and the science when it applies to education but we can't use data and science when it applies to wearing a mask,” said Nashville's Rep. Vincent Dixie, the House Democratic caucus chairman.

“I think we all want our kids to get back to in-person learning, but how are we going to do that safely?” Dixie added.

Meanwhile, teacher advocates have questioned the pay raise amount, which includes $43 million through a special session bill and, according to Lee, more money later in the state budget. Lee said it would equate to a 4% increase in the salary component of the education funding formula, though that doesn't necessarily equate to 4% raises.

According to the Tennessee Education Association, the average teacher worked more than 13 extra hours a week in the fall, whether it was in-person, virtual or a combination, with a large amount of them working at least 20 additional hours.

“Tennessee’s educators have worked hundreds of additional hours during the fall semester to maintain instruction and keep our students engaged during this pandemic,” said TEA President Beth Brown said in a recent statement.