Education nominee pledges new guidance, more virus testing

Cardona said the administration will release new guidance based on scientific evidence to help schools make decisions. He also emphasized the need for more surveillance testing to detect the coronavirus among teachers and other employees.

But Cardona did not side with teachers unions in Chicago and other districts that say all teachers should receive vaccines before schools open. He said they should be prioritized, but when pressed on the question, he would go no further.

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention took a similar stance at a separate briefing Wednesday, saying schools can safely reopen even if teachers are not vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools," Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Although much of Biden’s school reopening strategy depends on congressional approval of his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue plan, Cardona would have authority to settle some major policy questions. Chief among them is whether to let states cancel standardized tests this spring as the pandemic continues to rage. Some states have requested permission to forgo testing; some advocates view it as crucial to measure students’ learning loss.