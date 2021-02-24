Education officials seek flexibility on student testing

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico education officials say they want flexibility in federal testing requirements for students who have been learning remotely during the coronavirus pandemic after the U.S. government denied a blanket waiver.

New Mexico is one of nine states that sought the testing waiver. The U.S. Department of Education said Monday that it would work with states to allow flexibility but stressed the importance of testing to identify and address student needs. It exempted states last spring as the virus took hold and schools turned to virtual teaching.

One area where the New Mexico Public Education Department will ask for a break is a requirement that 95% of students participate in the annual assessments.

“We have limited numbers of students in a building at one time, and some districts remain completely remote through the rest of the semester; meeting that requirement is likely to be probably the biggest challenge of the normal testing requirements that are there,” Education Secretary Ryan Stewart said Tuesday.

Federal officials said they would consider allowing tests to be shorter, done remotely and carried out as late as the fall.