Edwards agrees to bill adding up to $300M yearly to roadwork

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will shift up to $300 million in taxes charged annually on the sales of new cars and trucks to roadwork, under a bill Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday he signed into law, handing a victory to Senate leaders who pushed for the boosted transportation funding.

The dollars will be removed from the state general fund where they help to pay for health care, education, public safety services and other government operations. The shift will be phased in over two years starting in mid-2023, with some provisions for cutting the size of the transfer if the state faces budget gaps. A specific list of road and bridge work will be prioritized for the money.

Edwards' decision on the measure — which was passed on the final day of the regular session earlier this month — had been uncertain. The Democratic governor had expressed concern about creating budget gaps across state services by reshuffling the vehicle sales tax money to road and bridge work.

But Senate President Page Cortez and other GOP Senate leaders argued the state needed to do more to bolster transportation funding and chip away at a multibillion-dollar backlog of infrastructure work.