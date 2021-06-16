Edwards agrees to July 31 end to federal unemployment aid

“The 31st of July doesn't seem like a bad compromise,” he said last week.

Edwards said he was trying to find a “reasonable balance” between helping the jobless and assisting businesses that say they're having trouble finding people to fill their employee ranks.

More than half of states, nearly all led by Republicans, already have announced they were turning off the federal benefits early.

Louisiana's Democratic lawmakers were split on the tradeoff, which was inserted into a bill sponsored by Rep. Chad Brown, a Plaquemine Democrat, in the final hours of the legislative session.

“I just can’t believe you’re doing this, turning down federal unemployment for people who have had the hardest year of their life,” Rep. Mandie Landry, a Democrat from New Orleans, said during the House debate on the measure.

Brown said he had “heartburn” about the tradeoff, but he said that “a permanent increase going forward is desperately needed.”