Edwards calls for return to masks indoors amid COVID spike

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell and Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins also told their cities' residents this week that they should mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“We cannot afford to lose one more person, and we cannot afford to go into another shutdown,” Perkins said at an event with LSU Health Shreveport to encourage vaccinations.

Dr. John Vanchiere, director of the COVID-19 Strike Team at LSU Health Shreveport, talked about the rising rates of children and adults in the hospital with the coronavirus illness, as he urged people to get the widely available shots.

“Despite the myths that are promulgated in some of the social media, our vaccines do not impact fertility. Our vaccines don't have magnets in them or chips in them that are tracking you. And they are safe,” he said. “Our vaccines have been saving lives every day.”

But it was unclear how many would take the masking advice.

Many were going without face coverings Thursday, the day after Cantrell issued a mask advisory, in New Orleans' French Quarter. At Rendezvous Linen and Lace, store owner Kichin Mirpuri was unmasked: “I’m vaccinated. And I keep clean all the time."