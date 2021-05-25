Edwards ends virus restrictions, lifts schools' mask mandate

Masks still will be required on public transit, in health care facilities and in prisons and jails, as suggested by federal officials. But the other remaining face covering requirement for early learning centers, K-12 schools and universities will end. School district and university leaders can decide on their own if they want to mandate masks for summer school, summer camps and fall classes.

The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education had asked Edwards to lift the mask mandate for K-12 schools and leave that decision to local school systems.

“My desire has been that we would move closer to putting this decision back in the hands of those closest to students, and no one is closer than a child’s parent,” board President Sandy Holloway said in a statement. “Throughout the pandemic BESE has worked hard to strike the right balance, and I am eager for our students to be able to enjoy quality, in-person instruction without a mask.”

Local parish leaders and business owners also can still require masks if they choose.

Edwards reminded Louisiana residents that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 should wear a mask in public.